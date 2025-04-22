Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management launches grant program to help farmers in legal cannabis industry

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management announced a new program to help Minnesota farmers enter and find success in the cannabis industry.

The new program is called CanGrow, offering $2 million in grants, including grants to eligible organizations that will help farmers navigate the regulatory structure of the legal cannabis industry through CanGrow farmer training grants.

CanGrow farmer training grants will fund these eligible organizations to provide educational materials, training, and technical support to farmers who want to enter or expand into the legal cannabis industry. Project categories eligible for funding are outlined in the request for proposals.

The program will also offer grants to nonprofit organizations that will fund loans to farmers who want to expand into the legal cannabis industry through CanGrow farmer loan grants.

CanGrow farmer loan grants will fund nonprofit organizations to assist farmers by providing low-interest loans for entering the legal cannabis industry. This initiative aims to accelerate market entry and growth for farmers ready to start or expand their farms, avoid costs and risks for farmers at all stages of readiness, and reduce compliance risks, costs, and infractions for cannabis farms.

“Providing farmers the financial opportunity to take part in Minnesota’s cannabis market and make strategic investments is the best way to ensure they can build equity,” said OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel via a press release. “Through CanGrow, farmers who want to enter the cannabis market will receive support and tools to succeed.”

Grants will range from $10,000-$50,000 per project while grant awards for loan financing are expected to range from $200,000-$500,000 per eligible organization.