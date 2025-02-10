Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management launches grant program for communities impacted by cannabis prohibition

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota communities that were negatively affected by the prohibition of cannabis can apply for new grants from the Office of Cannabis Management.

The OCM announced on Monday it would launch a new program to help fund projects that address community needs such as economic development, public health, violence prevention, youth development, and civil legal aid.

The $1 million “CanRenew” program aims to invest in communities that were disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. CanRenew Community Restoration Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations for investments in communities were residents are eligible to be social equity applicants.

CanRenew grant funds are for organizations that make an impact in community renewal, and are not meant to support cannabis business operations, and they cannot be used on revenue generating projects.

Eligible organizations include nonprofit organizations, tribal organizations, educational institutions, units of local government, private businesses, community groups, and partnerships between different types of organizations.