Minnesota OCM looks for comments on cannabis delivery

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) wants to hear your thoughts on how medicinal marijuana can be taken.

This year, the office is considering vaporized concentrate, dry powder inhaler, and infused cannabis flower.

Feedback will taken through November 5 with decisions being announced on December 2.