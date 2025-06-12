Minnesota Nurses Association to hold Unfair Labor Practice strike vote

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thousands of nurses across Minnesota could soon go on strike as contract negotiations have stalled.

The Minnesota Nurses Association last held a strike in September 2022, which lasted three days. It was the largest strike in U.S. history with 15,000 nurses walking off the job.

Now, 15,000 union members will vote on an Unfair Labor Practice strike on June 23.

If it passes by a super-majority, MNA leders can call for a strike with a 10-day notice to hospital employers.

Nurse leaders say low staffing levels and staff safety are among their top sticking points.