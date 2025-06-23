Minnesota Nurses Association holding vote to authorize strike

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota nurses will vote on whether to authorize a strike that could impact 13 hospitals across the state.

That decision is in the hands of 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

The union is sounding the alarm on a metro staffing crisis, arguing there are too many patients and not enough workers.

If a super majority authorizes the strike on Monday, it could happen any time as long as hospitals get a 10-day notice.