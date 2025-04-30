Wykoff’s Gateway Cafe ravaged by fire
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County favorite eatery, has been forced to close after an overnight fire.
At around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Cafe posted on their Facebook page, saying, “It is with great sadness that I share that The Gateway Cafe caught fire tonight and will not be operational for the foreseeable future. We are in shock.”
The cafe is located at 118 Gold St N in Wykoff and had been purchased by new owners within the last few years.
According to the business, the fire damage is “extensive,” but there were no injuries.
One of the owners spoke with ABC 6 News, saying people around the area are already stepping in to help out.
“This is about what a community does when someone needs help. I cannot begin to tell you what it is meant to have the mayor of (sic) the city council and hundreds of other people reaching out to help and support,” a message read.
