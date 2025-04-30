Wykoff’s Gateway Cafe ravaged by fire

(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County favorite eatery, has been forced to close after an overnight fire.

At around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Cafe posted on their Facebook page, saying, “It is with great sadness that I share that The Gateway Cafe caught fire tonight and will not be operational for the foreseeable future. We are in shock.”

The cafe is located at 118 Gold St N in Wykoff and had been purchased by new owners within the last few years.

According to the business, the fire damage is “extensive,” but there were no injuries.

Photo: Yelp

One of the owners spoke with ABC 6 News, saying people around the area are already stepping in to help out.

“This is about what a community does when someone needs help. I cannot begin to tell you what it is meant to have the mayor of (sic) the city council and hundreds of other people reaching out to help and support,” a message read.

ABC 6 News is on the way to Wykoff and will update this story as we learn more.