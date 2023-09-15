US Border Patrol: Agents catch 12 British, Irish migrants in ‘smuggling attempt

(KSTP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says agents at its Grand Forks and International Falls sectors stopped a “smuggling attempt” at the end of September in northern Minnesota.

CBP tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS two vehicles were used to illegally cross from Canada into the U.S. with additional people inside on Sept. 25. They were said to have crossed near Roseau, Minn.

Border Patrol agents tracked the vehicles to a Grygla, Minn. gas station, where they found two vehicles matching the description of the suspect vehicles. CBP says one of the two suspect vehicles left the gas station before agents arrived.

After questioning suspects from the remaining car, Border Patrol arrested four people – three from Ireland, one from Great Britain.

Efforts continued Sept. 26, and an additional eight people – one more from Ireland, seven more from Great Britain – were arrested.

CBP says all of the migrants had illegally entered the country. Agents seized one vehicle, and the migrants were taken to be processed at the Warroad Port of Entry.

“The communication and collaboration between two of our stations was the reason we were able to catch the migrants,” said Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Good.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

It is currently unknown why the suspects were entering the country.