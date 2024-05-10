The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener kicks off with events for all ages

Governor's Fishing Opener

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and this weekend, many will be filled with anglers ready for the new season.

The Governor’s Fishing Opener in Lake City is an occasion for anglers of all ages. On Friday, local fifth graders got to go to fish school, or, Project WET (Water Education for Today.)

“The kids are learning about water quality and the importance of water and clean water,” said Janine Kohn, the coordinator for Project WET at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR.)

“We tie it in with fishing because fish need clean water to survive and thrive.”

It’s hands-on experience for learning the important lessons.

“I learned some fish can be big and small depending on the habitats they’re in,” Isabell Olander, a local fifth grader told ABC 6. She also shared her advice for catching fish.

“Probably be a little more patient. Yeah, just a little more patient.”

This weekend isn’t just about learning to fish. It’s an opportunity to learn more about our lakes, like Lake Pepin.

“Pepin is a natural lake on the Mississippi River and it’s slowly going to fill in from sedimentation,” Neil Rude, the Mississippi River Habitat Specialist for the Minnesota DNR explained.

“Essentially, we’re going at a rate that it would fill in at about 4,000 years but with changing land use practices in the last 300 years, it might only last, Pepin would fill in in the next 400 years.”

There will be a launch ceremony at the Lake City Marina at 8 a.m. alongside Governor Tim Walz. For more information on the Governor’s Fishing Opener, you can click here.