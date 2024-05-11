Minnesota gets its new symbol

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday marks Minnesota’s 166th birthday, but this year statehood day will look a little different. That’s because the new state flag and state seal will become official.

The current state flag has only been the official flag since the 1980s, so to change the flag isn’t new. But as we all know change doesn’t come without a little controversy.

Flying next to old glory Saturday will be a new symbol for the north star state. Lee Herold, with Herold Flags in Rochester, says the change has been good for business.

“We’ve actually had more weeks where we’ve sold more state flags than US flags, and in our whole history, we have never done that,” said Herold.

After decades of the current flag, Minnesota will move to the new flag which includes the north star and blue for the sky-blue waters that cover Minnesota’s landscape.

“Some people don’t like change, and that’s a part of it, and there’s also some resistance to the design of the new one,” said Herold.

“The one we ended up with wasn’t at the top of my list, but it really has grown on me. You know I think I’m really starting to see that increased excitement about it,” said Senator Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester).

However, some are disappointed with how it was chosen, like Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester). She wishes the decision would’ve been made in the legislature.

“It just think it’s a troubling trend when you take governor appointees and suddenly they have the authority to say this is the new state flag, and this is what it’s going to be like and this is when it’s going fly,” said Sen. Nelson.

But there was some public input; more than 2,000 designs were submitted.

Those who are for change, like Sen. Boldon, say it removes racism from the symbol of Minnesota.

“Our flag was offensive to many, many people and for good reason. It was based on racism and manifest destiny,” said Sen. Boldon.

Sen. Nelson says otherwise.

“I did not see our Minnesota flag as in any way racist at all, and thought it was a way to honor our first Minnesotans, the native Americans that were here,” said Sen. Nelson.

Despite push-back, the change is happening.

“It is something that you see that you will recognize, so it could be over time that we are seeing the opposite, that it does represent Minnesota,” said Herold.

It’s not just the flag changing, but also the state seal. The current state seal was on the old flag and what caused the brunt of the controversy. The is the new seal, which is not part of the new flag.

All state, county, and city buildings in the state will be required to fly the new flag and have the new seals posted come Saturday.