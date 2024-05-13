Local child care workers express concerns on National Day without Child Care

Nat'l Day without Child Care

(ABC 6 News) – Monday marks National Day without Child Care. Lack of child care is an issue impacting thousands across the country.

Monday morning, child care workers at Early Advantage Development Child Care Center in Byron shared their concerns. They say the problems in their industry not only have to do with child care affordability but recruiting new employees.

“Teachers deserve and need higher wages to be able to learn a living in child care,” said Karin Swenson, Executive Director at Meadow Park Preschool and Child Care Center.

That’s the main message child care workers wanted to get across Monday. They say it’s a cycle – Families can’t afford child care and they don’t come in for care. Then, there ends up being less money which leads to less pay for employees.

“For two children, it could cost $35,000. That’s not reasonable to expect that family to afford that. So we’re really trying to get the message out that the math in early childhood is not working. And it is such a public good, that it needs public investing in,” said Teresa Bahr, the owner and director at the center.

One parent who did not want to go on camera tells ABC 6 that he’s had to switch centers several times because of costs. Early Advantage ends up being on the lower end of the scale.

“We see the staff be relatively consistent. But when we do see staff leave, there’s no doubt it’s for financial reasons. That has such an impact on children and quality of care. Even when you have good staff, having that turnover has a real impact on your children.”

Workers touched on Minnesota expanding its child care assistance program (CCAP) last year. They say the increase isn’t enough. One solution they say, could be income-based tuition.

“Getting to the point where there’s public funding coming into early childhood so that no family has to pay more than seven percent and that we are actually paying for the cost of care. So not just what families can afford, but what it really costs to afford quality care,” added Bahr.

It’s not just a local issue. Monday, child care workers were at the state capitol to ask lawmakers to approve more statewide funding.

“This is what the National Day without Child Care is about. Showing everyone very clearly what happens in our communities when child care disappears,” added Swenson.

When asked what people can do to help the issue, those at Early Advantage say to talk to your local lawmakers and make your concerns known.