Governor Walz announces summer EBT meal program

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a summer EBT meal program.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a summer EBT meal program.

The program is expected to feed more than 400,000 kids this summer with families set to receive $120 per eligible school-age child. The money will be placed on EBT cards sent to families at the end of July or the beginning of August.

“We knew that summer EBT was coming and we are very grateful,” said Virginia Witherspoon Merritt, executive director at Channel One Regional Food Bank.

“Frankly, we are worried about summer. Both region-wide and at the food shelf that we run here in Rochester. It’s a need like we’ve never seen before. Last month was almost 9,000 household visits. We’re concerned that when school is out and kids aren’t eating at school, that demand will go up even more.”

Households can contact their school or the district to get an application if they’re not automatically enrolled.

For more information, you can click here.