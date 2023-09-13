Former Vikings player to join Dancing With The Stars

(ABC 6 News) – Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is set to join the show “Dancing With The Stars” for its 32nd season, according to an announcement Wednesday morning.

Peterson will be joined by celebrities such as GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, supermodel Tyson Beckford, Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, reality star Adriana Madix and “Brady Bunch” alum Barry Williams and more for the new season.

Peterson will be paired up with dancing partner Britt Stewart.

Peterson played for the Vikings for nine years and was awarded NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007.

Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to return as the shows co-host along with Julianna Hough.

“Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.