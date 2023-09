(ABC 6 News) – The man accused of killing 25-year-old Madeline Kingsbury will no longer be appearing in court this week.



Adam Fravel was scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on Friday. His next court date is being pushed back, with no new court date on the schedule.



Fravel is accused of killing Kingsbury in March, the stage for weeks of searches involving thousands of people. Her body was eventually found in rural Fillmore County.