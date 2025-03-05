Minnesota National Guard assists with winter storm recovery in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) — Following heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions across the state, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency storm operations.

“Minnesota is no stranger to winter weather, but conditions can quickly become unpredictable and dangerous,” said Governor Walz. “As we work to alleviate the dangerous road conditions, the National Guard is stepping up to provide life-saving support.”

The state has received a request for National Guard assistance from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office to provide the personnel, equipment, facilities, and resources necessary to respond to the severe weather and rescue stranded motorists.

The executive order remains in effect until emergency conditions caused by the winter storm subside or until March 9, 2025.