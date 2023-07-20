Minnesota musician to open for Carrie Underwood

(KSTP) – A Minnesota country singer is living out her dream.

Hailey James from Cottage Grove will perform at Treasure Island Casino on Friday night, July 21, before Carrie Underwood takes the stage.

James has been a huge Underwood fan for years and saw the country star perform at the Minnesota State Fair in 2015.

“I can say I’m excited, but that’s an understatement,” James said. “Carrie Underwood is like my idol. I love her. I have loved her since I was little. I know every single song of hers. I’m like a creepy super fan.”

At the Midwest Country Music Organization Award Show this year James won female vocalist and songwriter of the year.