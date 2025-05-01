Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge returning for Mother’s Day Weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge is back with moms across the state being able to fish for free without a license during Mother’s Day weekend.

After you get your catch, you can take a photo of your fish and post it on the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook page.

That will enter you for a chance to win a gift card to a sporting goods store, life jackets, or a new fishing rod.