Minnesota man killed while doing missionary work in Angola

(KSTP) — A man from Detroit Lakes was killed while on a mission trip in Angola, Lakes Area Vineyard Church confirmed.

According to Lead Pastor Troy Easton, the church was notified of the death of Beau Shroyer on Friday by SIM-USA, which specializes in mission work.

“At this point, there are many details about what’s happened that are still unknown, however we

have been in contact with his wife Jackie, and are doing what we can to come alongside them

in this shocking and awful time. Be assured that even in their shock and grief, they are strong

in the Lord and His word and have wonderful support around them,” Easton said in a prepared statement.

The statement also added that Shroyer is survived by his wife and five children.