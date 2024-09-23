Minnesota man awarded Carnegie Medal for saving a life in Albert Lea

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota man is being honored for saving another man’s life in Albert Lea.

Dalton Grose of Waterville has been award the Carnegie Medal. The honor goes to those who risk death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

Last fall, Grose jumped into Fountain Lake to rescue an 85-year-old man who was trapped in his truck nearly 60 feet from shore.

A ceremony to honor Grose by the Carnegie Foundation is currently in the works for sometime at the end of the year.