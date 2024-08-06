Minnesota legislators react to Walz pick as Vice President nominee

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Vice President Kamala Harris announced her pick for running mate as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and the reactions from southeast Minnesota legislators are about what you’d expect.

Some are excited about the potential a Harris-Walz ticket holds, while other are doubtful and, in some cases, confused.

For members of Walz’s DFL party, the news that he was nominated couldn’t be better.

“The sense of excitement that people are feeling, and hope, and vision for the future that we can build together has certainly been growing in these last couple of weeks,” said state Sen. Liz Boldon (25, DFL). “I think this just amplifies that.”

For Republicans, however, they say it couldn’t be a worse pick.

“For Harris to believe that Walz is going to pick up a strong rural vote, I don’t think so,” said state Rep. Steve Jacob (20B, R). “I think that’s probably going to backfire on her.”

Some Republicans found the decision confusing, saying Walz’s progressive politics in Minnesota over the last few years would work against bringing moderate voters on board.

“I felt like they would move more to the middle, but here’s a candidate who, the proof is going to be in the pudding, that (he’s) far, far to the left,” said Jacob.

At the same time, some DFL members view those same policies as emblematic of what Walz could do for the country.

“The policies that Minnesota passed in the trifecta, what we were able to do with only a one seat majority to make Minnesota better for working class folks, is a beacon of hope for what can be done with strong leadership,” said state Rep. Kim Hicks (20A, DFL).

The majority of Democrat’s confidence in Walz joining the ticket lies in his history of representing rural voters.

Republicans, however, are quick to dismiss that idea.

“The easiest thing for people to look at nationally is what has he done and what’s his voting record,” said state Rep. Duane Quam (24A, R). “Both of those indicate much more progressive than rural people tend to be.”

Democrats, on the other hand, are confident that Walz’s personality will shine through to garner voter support.

“Tim’s roots, Tim’s background, Tim’s commitment to people is really going to highlight who he is as a VP candidate and the vision that he has with Vice President Harris for the country,” said Hicks.

Walz made his first appearance on the campaign trail with Vice President Harris in Pennsylvania, and the two will then go on a multi-state tour in the coming days.