Minnesota legislative session deadline approaches with lawmakers yet to provide a budget deal

(ABC 6 News) — There are six days and counting until the legislative deadline at the Minnesota Capitol, and there is still no budget deal.

Legislative leaders were back in Governor Walz’s cabinet room on Tuesday morning where they have spent nearly 20 hours since Sunday.

Lawmakers can either agree to some kind of deal and have a short special session next week or remain in limbo and brace for a prolonged special session later.

Governor Walz says there is a “chance” to still finish by Monday.