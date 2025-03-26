Minnesota leaders to discuss response to Avian Flu

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and other state leaders will brief the public today on Minnesota’s efforts to respond to Avian Flu.

Other state leaders at the event include Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs, and Department of Health Senior Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Malia Ireland.

This comes as Governor Walz’s proposed budget includes $4 million to combat Avian flu in Minnesota.

ABC 6 News will have more information after the briefing later today.