Minnesota leaders react to Trump, Zelenskyy meeting

(ABC 6 News) — Following a contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minnesota leaders have shared their own thoughts.

In response to claims Zelenskyy ws ungrateful for U.S. support in the war, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar posted on X, “Zelenskyy has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly, and our country thanks HIM and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator.”

Meanwhile, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer also took to X, saying, “The bloodshed must end, and President Trump is the master negotiator and peacemaker who can get it done.”