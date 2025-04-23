Minnesota leaders announce investment in sustainable aviation fuel

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Some Minnesota state leaders are highlighting what they call nation-leading efforts to develop sustainable aviation fuel.

Leaders gathered with business and nonprofit leaders at the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus to announce an investment in new research.

“It’s the importance of partnering with government because we can sustain the investments that are required to take this from an idea that started 30-40 years ago and bring it to a place where today we’re seeing it’s trials on flights,” said Brian Buhr, the dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resources Sciences.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a low-carbon synthetic fuel made from nonpetroleum sources aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.