Minnesota lawmakers work to reach budget deal

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol, it won’t necessarily be big issues like overall spending or taxes that stand in the way of a budget agreement.

Instead, it likely will be more obscure issues as on Wednesday, the House Rules Committee planned to approve an education finance bill for a floor debate on Friday.

However a dispute started over a Republican proposal to phase out unemployment insurance for hourly school workers like bus drivers, lunchroom workers, and teacher aids.

“We need to get an education bill off the floor and head into negotiations with the Senate in conference committee, so this is gravely concerning and gravely disappointing, and I hope they won’t obstruct the end of session,” said Rep. Peggy Scott.

The dispute centers on a 2023 law passed by Democrats making Minnesota the first state to offer unemployment benefits to hourly school workers who don’t work during the summer.

It has cost the state about $100 million so far, but Democrats say the budget agreement shouldn’t come at the expense of workers.

“We as Democrats are going to stand up for workers. We are going to stand up for Minnesotans,” said Re. Luke Frederick.

The motion to send the bill to the House floor on Friday died on an 8-8 tie. That means the massive finance bill will be delayed until at least next week with the May 19 deadline looming.