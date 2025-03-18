Minnesota lawmakers unveil Minnesotans with Disabilities Act

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of legislators and disability justice advocates unveiled the Minnesotans with Disabilities Act.

The bill would enshrine federal protections of reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities into Minnesota law.

Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) and Senator Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley) released the following statement:

“The disability justice movement has made our country a better place for people of all abilities. This bill reaffirms that in Minnesota, our neighbors, coworkers, classmates and family members will have the opportunities they deserve to fully participate in our schools, workplaces and communities. The Minnesotans with Disabilities Act affirms our dedication to listening to and learning from people with disabilities on our path to a just, equitable future.”

The Minnesotans with Disabilities Act closely mirrors the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which offers strong protections from discrimination based on disability in programs that receive federal funding.

The Minnesotans with Disabilities Act will offer the same protections at a state level.

Rep. Danny Nadeau (R-Rodgers), who signed on as a co-author of the bill, said of the bill, “I’m proud to stand alongside and support the heroes who find the strength to persevere despite overwhelming obstacles.”

The bill is awaiting introduction in the House and Senate.

