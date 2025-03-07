Minnesota lawmakers to consider ending Daylight Saving Time

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Once again we find ourselves at the mercy of the clocks as daylight saving time is set to kick in Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m., and once again some lawmakers are considering whether it is time to end the seasonal time change.

For some people, having more or less sunlight to work with affects their bottom line, none more so than farmers.

“It’s probably more crucial to a crop farmer than a dairy farmer in particular,” says Keith Maxson, a Pine Island farmer with experience in both.

Crops and livestock are all he knows, and he says he hopes daylight saving time can stick around longer, because the more sunlight we get the better off he is at work.

“Spraying is a good example of why the longer days help,” Maxson says. “You get it done in a timely manner. But it also helps during the day like in spring when we’re planting so we get more work done in the daylight.”

Proponents of abolishing daylight saving time, however, point to the health benefits sticking with standard time can have.

Sleep scientists often point to how an early sunset works better with our circadian rhythms, the internal processes that dictate when we eat, sleep, and other chronological functions.

What doesn’t help either side of the debate right now is that back and forth transition.

In Minnesota, the debate to end the biannual transition resolved several years ago, sort of.

“That was the approach I initially took was to introduce a bill to move us to Daylight Saving Time permanently,” says Rep. Mike Freiberg, (DFL) Golden Valley. “And that’s the one we passed I want to say 2021.”

However, current federal law says states can only set their clocks permanently to standard time – which some states like Arizona and Hawaii have done.

So despite Minnesota technically already having a law on the books, it can’t go into effect without an act of Congress.

Those politicians tried to make daylight saving time permanent in 2022, but the legislation stalled in the U.S. House.

That’s why a new bill entered in Saint Paul Wednesday would align Minnesota permanent time with federal law.

“So since we’re going to daylight saving time Sunday morning at 2 am,” says Freiberg, “We would transition back to standard time I want to say in November and then we would stay on that permanently.”

The new bill also stipulates that should Congress decide to finally enact legislation making daylight saving time permanent, instead of standard time, then Minnesota’s original law would trigger and we would “spring forward” permanently instead.

However, there has been little movement at the federal level since 2022.

President Donald Trump did advocate back in December for abolishing daylight saving time, the opposite of what Minnesota’s 2021 law would do, but has since eased back calling the debate a “50/50 issue.”