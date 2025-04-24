Minnesota lawmakers still working to reach budget deal before May 19 deadline

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota legislative budget clock is ticking down to the May 19 deadline with no agreements on nearly every major budget.

Leaders say they are optimistic they can reach agreement on what likely will be a $66 billion, two-year budget.

Democrats quickly blamed President Trump for any budget shortfalls while Republicans claim Democrats’ one-party rule caused the massive future deficit before Trump took office.

Still, both sides are confident the budget will make it across the finish line.

“I believe we can still get this work done. Obviously ,in a bipartisan fashion, but specifically on time,” said Rep. Lisa Demuth.

“We have the intention of doing the people’s work, to do it in the open, to do it together, and to get done on time,” said Sen. Erin Murphy.

In the last 10 years, there have been four sessions under a divided legislature, and all four required special sessions for deals.