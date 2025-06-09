Minnesota lawmakers race to meet deadline on one-day special session

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota lawmakers are in the midst of a whirlwind 24 hours to get every bill across the finish line before Tuesday morning.

It comes after weeks of missed deadlines and an unfinished budget.

Lawmakers are taking their time wrapping things up as very little has made it to Governor Tim Walz’s desk as of Monday evening, but local representatives and senators say they are confident they will wrap by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Beyond any individual policy, the biggest goal is for lawmakers during the special session is to finish the state budget.

14 bills remain that would fund things like education, health and human services, and transportation.

With such a closely divided legislature, compromise has been the law of the land.

“By definition, anything that we pass this session is a compromise, and so that is a challenge,” said Senator Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester. “And so again, there’s parts of the bills that all of us like and some of us don’t like, and that’s how it shakes out.”

However, how some of those bills are shaking out has some disappointed.

“When I look at the bills that came out of the tied House, I believe those were really good faith efforts to have some really amazing policies and budgets passed by the State of Minnesota,” said Rep. Patricia Mueller, R-Austin. “Now, after they’ve been renegotiated with the Senate and with the Governor, obviously I believe many of these bills became weaker.”

For Republicans, major issues are cuts to sectors like nursing homes and education while raising funding for various government agencies.

“We know we have a budget deficit coming, so we’re going to have to make tough decisions, but the toughest decisions should, the impact should be on government, not on our citizens,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea.

But Democrats argue the bills are balanced and funding the government is just as important as funding public resources.

“Funding our government agencies is also important because that work does benefit Minnesotans. When people have questions and need resources and need services, that is how that happens. And so it isn’t just like throwing money into the air. That benefits Minnesotans as well,” Senator Boldon said.

Regardless of how legislators fell about the budget, most of the work has already been done, and now it is just a matter of voting.

And with only a small handful of bills having actually made it to Governor Walz’s desk, it looks like it’s still going to be a fairly long night.