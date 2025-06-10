Minnesota lawmakers pass bill to remove undocumented adult immigrants from MinnesotaCare

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota lawmakers have been busy all throughout Monday inside the Capitol as they try to wrap up the state’s budget before Tuesday morning’s special session deadline.

However, one other conversation has dominated talks regarding whether undocumented immigrants should be eligible for MinnesotaCare.

The Minnesota House of Representatives jumped right into the fire on Monday morning with that bill to remove MinnesotaCare eligibility for undocumented adults but leaving children on the plan.

Lawmakers had a lot to say, but in the end, the bill passed the House by the slimmest of margins. Every DFLer except two voted against the bill. One wasn’t present, and the other, Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, was part of the negotiations to put the bill on the table.

“We are seeing how other states who have implemented this it’s making the system be broke, and so we need to make sure that we are putting our tax dollars towards things that are going to be sustainable,” said Rep. Patricia Mueller, R-Austin.

“I think it’s morally wrong. I think it’s wrong from running a government perspective, and it’s a tragedy that Minnesota passed that bill,” said Rep. Andy Smith, DFL-Rochester.

The Senate has also voted on the bill, passing it 37-30. It will now go to Governor Walz, who will sign the bill into law.