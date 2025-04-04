Minnesota lawmakers must pass policy bills through committee on Friday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It is crunch time at the Minnesota State Capitol as lawmakers need to pass policy bills through committee on Friday in order to keep them alive this session.

So far, the House Commerce Committee passed a bill making dozens of changes to laws governing Minnesota’s new cannabis industry.

Proposals range from labeling on THC beverages to hemp wholesale license fees, and patient rights in the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program.