Minnesota lawmakers introduce bill to combat Medicaid fraud

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota state leaders have announced a new effort aimed at cracking down on Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and lawmakers shared that the bipartisan bill would add nine new staff members to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to keep up with increases in the state’s Medicaid budget.

It would also add subpoena powers for financial records and increase penalties for large theft.

“Compared to states with similar fraud unit staff sizes, from 2020 to 2022, Minnesota had the most provider fraud convictions, and in 2023 we even outpaced units with larger budget and more staff,” said AG Ellison.

The bill was introduced in the House last week. A companion bill is also making its way through the Senate.