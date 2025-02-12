Minnesota lawmakers hear testimony on state’s free school meal program

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota lawmakers heard testimony on Wednesday on the state’s free school meal program from parents, farmers, and teachers who galled the program a “game changer.”

They say fewer students are falling asleep in class while they also see fewer visits to the nurse’s office and a better performance overall.

Some even got emotional as they recalled going hungry as kids.

It’s like a car payment for us to pay for school meals. Probably $5,000 per year is what we come to expect. And I remember getting behind on their payments. And my child having to come home with a red X on his hand to say ‘mom, we need to pay the bill,'” said Kate Lundquist of the Anoka-Hennepin School District.

The Department of Education states the program saves families about $1000 per year, per student, but taxpayers are footing the bil.

With 31% more meals served than expected, the program is projected to be $176 million over budget through 2027.

Critics of the program say students from families needing financial help were already getting free and reduced meals.

However, others say families just above the threshold claim they can now afford extracurriculars for their kids.