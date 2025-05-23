Minnesota lawmakers continue work on budget deal with workgroups meeting publicly on Thursday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Reaching an agreement on a state budget is still eluding Minnesota lawmakers on Thursday, days after the session ended, but progress is being made.

For the first time this week, several committees met in public to negotiate, including the jobs and labor workgroups, education finance, and a health and human services meeting.

The latter are the two biggest and most contentious bills on the table, but lawmakers say they are moving in the right direction.

“I think things are going, even thought it’s slower than we would like things are going well. It doesn’t appear that anyone has quit or given up, and that is a very good sign in the right direction,” said Rep. Lisa Demuth.

Some believe work could even end on Friday.

“In an ideal situation, we would be done with the work by the end of tomorrow, and everything could be posted, and then we could come in on Tuesday, May 27th,” said Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Lawmakers had hoped to get everything finished by a second deadline set for Wednesday night, but as that was not the case, it is unclear when Governor Tim Walz will call a special session to iron out the rest of the work.