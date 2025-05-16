Minnesota lawmakers continue work on budget agreement; problems caused by closure of Stillwater prison disagreements

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol will be working through the weekend to complete the overall budget agreement.

However, the closure of the Stillwater prison is causing a hiccup.

There is not much disagreement about whether the 111-year-old prison is in a state of disrepair and in need of major renovation.

With that being said, there is pushback about how the decision to close the facility was reached.

“AFSCME Council 5 will not stand quietly while lawmakers use workers as bargaining chips. We demand a halt to this closure and to have a real public conversation about the future of corrections in Minnesota,” said Barth Andersen, the executive director of AFSCME Local 5.

Because the proposal wasn’t thoroughly vetted through legislative hearings, several questions remain, including how much it will cost to demolish the prison.

The shutdown is planned in phases over four years with a full closure by June 2029 if it gets final approval by lawmakers.