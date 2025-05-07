Minnesota lawmakers continue push for harsher DWI penalties

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are continuing their push for harsher DWI penalties.

Bills in the House and Senate would require longer use of ignition interlocks, which are breathalyzers that prevent a vehicle from starting if a driver’s blood alcohol content is too high.

For a second offense, it would have to be used for two years, six years for a third, and 10 years for a fourth.

The bill also doubles the length of time when a previous DWI conviction can be considered a new offense, up from 10 years to 20 years.

“Most people that commit a DWI offense commit a first one, don’t commit a second. But if you commit a second, then your likelihood of committing more goes up, way up,” said Rep. Larry Kraft.

The two bills will go to a conference committee either later this week or early next week.