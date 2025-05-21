Minnesota lawmakers compromise on retirement programs for teachers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A big education bill passed by Minnesota lawmakers was reform to the teacher pension system.

Teachers had been asking for a lower retirement age and no penalties for early retirement. Some of those demands were met by making teachers eligible for their pension when they hit 60 years old and have 30 years of service.

In Albert Lea, district leaders say it’s a double-edge sword. They don’t want to lose experienced veteran teachers, but it does have its benefits.

“Staff might be more eligible to retire at an earlier age. When they do that, then that’s an opportunity for the district to relieve some costs at the top end of the pay scale and bring in staff at a lower pay, maybe a younger staff member, a new teacher coming in, paying less,” said Paul Durbahn, the executive director of finance and operations for Albert Lea Public Schools.

The lower retirement age is made possible with $40 million now going to the Minnesota Teacher Retirement Association.