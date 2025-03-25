Minnesota lawmakers announce support for new bill to help recruit police officers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a bipartisan push at the Minnesota Capitol to recruit more police officers.

It comes as Minnesota has seen a big drop in officer numbers during recent years.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have announced their support for a new bill that would ease the financial burden of pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The bill would create a scholarship to be rewarded one semester at a time, which could be renewed, for law enforcement officers and their dependents as long as they are studying criminal justice or a related field.

A hearing on the proposal was held Tuesday afternoon by the Higher Education Committee.