Minnesota lawmakers adjourn for weekend with no budget agreement in place

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota House and Senate have adjourned until Monday, taking a break for the fishing opener, with no budget agreement in place.

That means they will have one week to reach an agreement or face a special session.

However, lawmakers and Governor Tim Walz remain confident that they can get it done in time.

Issues on the table include whether or not to keep providing illegal immigrants access to state health care coverage.

“The amount of money we’re talking, even if we balloon it as you say, is less than 1% of the human services budget. In fact, it’s less than a quarter of a percent,” said former DFL State Senator Ember Reichgott Junge.

However, Republicans argue the cost of immigrant healthcare could rise to more than $500 million.