Minnesota K-9 unit assisting in Texas flooding search and recovery efforts

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday morning a Minnesota Task Force 1 (MN TF1) K-9 unit is traveling to assist in search and recovery efforts following deadly flooding in central Texas.

MN TF1 is one of the state’s two urban search and rescue teams which can assist with structural collapse, heavy rescue, wide-area search, trench rescue, confined space rescue, rope rescue and advanced medical care.

“In the wake of unprecedented flooding, communities in Texas are dealing with heartbreaking loss and destruction,” said Governor Walz. “As search and recovery missions continue, I’m incredibly grateful to our Minnesota Task Force 1 K-9 Unit for stepping up and traveling to assist our neighbors in this time of tragedy. We know their heroic work will make a difference.”

MN TF1 is equipped for 24-hour operations and can work in any disaster area, including those with little or no infrastructure.

At least 120 people are confirmed dead and more than 170 are missing after heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise more than 26 feet in less than an hour on Friday, July 4.

About EMAC

EMAC is a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states. A requesting state asks for resources (people, equipment, etc.) based on their needs. Agencies in other states with those resources are able to respond to a request, but there is no obligation to participate.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division coordinates the state’s EMAC requests.