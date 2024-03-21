Minnesota joins DOJ’s monopoly suit against Apple

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined the Department of Justice and 15 other state attorney generals in a monopoly lawsuit against tech giant Apple.

Hit with a sweeping antitrust lawsuit on Thursday, the DOJ accuses the company of monopolizing smartphones, while harming competitors and consumers.

Attorney General Merrick Garland unveiled the lawsuit claiming Apple stifles competition and exploits its everyday consumers.

Garland also claims Apple purposefully degrades the quality of photos and videos sent to Android phones, while refusing to allow its iMessage app to exchange encrypted messaging with competing platforms.

“Apple has maintained its power, not because of its superiority, because of its unlawful exclusionary behavior,” said Garland.