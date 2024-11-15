Minnesota job numbers unchanged in October

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota job numbers are at a standstill after no change was reported from last month.

For the fourth straight month, the state’s unemployment rate has stayed at 3.4%.

That is according to a new report from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. In September, Minnesota added 1000 jobs but lost the same amount last month leaving the unemployment rate unchanged.