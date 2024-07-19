Minnesota job numbers took a dip in June

Minnesota's unemployment rate went up to 2.9%, up .1% from May to June.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s latest job numbers were released on Thursday, and they show a shift in the state’s labor market.

According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota’s unemployment rate went up to 2.9%, up one-tenth of a percent from May to June.

In June, Minnesota lost 3200 jobs with labor force participation also going down. Even with June’s losses, though, DEED claims Minnesota added jobs in eight of the past 12 months.

This comes as the national unemployment rate is at just over 4%.