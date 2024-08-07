Minnesota issued unemployment overpayments during pandemic

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An audit of unemployment payments during the pandemic found that Minnesota overpaid an estimated $434 million.

The U.S. Department of Labor said that overpayments happen, and the state government works to ensure the amount doesn’t exceed 10% of the unemployment budget.

At 9.9%, Minnesota’s rate was just below that mark, which actually makes the state seventh-best in that department nationwide. Every neighboring state except North Dakota ranked worse.