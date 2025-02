(ABC 6 News) — After a slow start to the season, the recent cold temperatures have allowed the Minnesota Ice Festival to extend its festivities.

It is now open through Monday, February 17 at Vikings Lake in Eagan. It features the world’s largest ice maze, a big ice slide, ice sculptures, and more.

You can go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Thursday, and you can stay as long as you’d like. However, tickets do need to be purchased ahead of time.