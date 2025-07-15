Minnesota Housing board approves $33 million in housing stability grants

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Housing board of directors has approved funding for two grant programs to address homelessness and housing instability across Minnesota.

The board approved 19 Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program two-year grants totaling more than $27 million.

$2.5 million will go to 10 Tribal Nations while $9.5 million is headed to 13 applicants serving counties in Greater Minnesota. Finally, $16.8 million will go to five applicants in the Twin Cities metro.

The funding will provide about 7300 households with services and direct financial assistance.

Meanwhile, five Homework Starts with Home grants have been approved, totaling more than $5.8 million. This grant funding can be used to secure stable housing for households that include families with school-age children.

“As more and more Minnesota households face housing instability, it’s important to continue connecting families with services and supports that keep them stably housed. This funding continues to be an important piece of that effort across the state,” said Jennifer Ho, commissioner of Minnesota Housing, via a press release.