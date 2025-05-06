Minnesota House votes in favor of budget cut to MPCA

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that would reduce the budget of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Monday, creating concern involving how the MPCA will be able to ensure regulations are followed.

Proposed cuts include a $5 million cut from the Department of Natural Resources, a $3 million cut from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and a $2 million cut from the Board of Water and Soil Resources.

House Representative Peter Fischer has stated his concern regarding the agency’s ability to ensure the policies meant to protect health of the environmental and public healthy are met without as much federal intervention.

“These are the type of things that can be a problem as we’re moving forward is when we lose that kind of partnership with the federal government, that takes away some of the ways we’ve caught bad actors in the past” says Rep. Fischer.

The MPCA has also expressed concerns over these cuts.

“The MPCA remains committed to clean air, land, water, and climate, and is deeply concerned about the funding cuts at the federal level that could have long-term effects on our mission to protect the environment and human health.” says MPCA Supervisor Dan Ruiter.

Despite these cuts, Representative Fischer says that the MPCA will still be able to conduct their everyday operations, as well as grant local communities’ money needed to complete projects aimed at improving environmental and public health and safety.

“They’ve got $40 million remaining that they have not awarded yet, so that’s probably going to be what I would say, is probably about an 8% cut to what they’ve got right now, so they’re still going to be able to do a lot of their work and make a lot of their grants out there”.

Several projects aimed toward storm water resilience have been completed across southeastern Minnesota, including projects in Rochester, Byron, Austin, Owatonna, and Albert Lea as of the last few years, made possible by MPCA funding.