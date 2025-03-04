Minnesota House votes down bill to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota House has shot down a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

67 voted in favor of the bill while 66 voted against, so the bill did not get the 68 votes needed to pass. All GOP House members voted in favor while all DFL members voted against it.

There is a companion bill in the Senate, but earlier on Monday, an effort to bring the bill to the Senate floor failed, so it is unlikely the bill will become law.