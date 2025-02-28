Minnesota House Safety Committee clears school safety bill

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – School safety is being addressed by Minnesota lawmakers at the Capitol with a bill being cleared by the House Education Committee.

The bill would require every school district to have school safety initiatives in their 10-year building maintenance plans.

It would also make new funding available for districts to install things like bullet-resistant doors and windows as well as remote lockdown activation systems to streamline communication with law enforcement.

“Overall, this is just a bill that simply puts students, teachers and staff first. Providing them with resources to have cover, concealment, communication in those dire circumstances,” said Rep. Elliott Engen.

This was a rare bill in the Minnesota House with unanimous support, and it is now headed to the Public Safety Committee.