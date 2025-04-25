Minnesota House passes Public Safety and Judiciary budget bill

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the Minnesota House passed the Public Safety and Judiciary budget bill.

The bill reflects the bipartisan agreements between the House DFL and GOP caucuses. It includes $50 million in additional ongoing funding per biennium for the Public Safety portion and $30 million for the Judiciary portion.

The public safety provisions of the bill focus on funding for victim services and de-escalation training for law enforcement.

Minnesota’s victim services programs help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and other crimes. Meanwhile, the investments in law enforcement de-escalation training will help continue important training reforms enacted after Philando Castile’s death.

The Judiciary provisions of the bill modestly increase funding for the courts and certain state agencies, including funding for interpreter services, cybersecurity, and statutorily mandated psychological examinations. The bill also addresses data privacy and government transparency in several areas.