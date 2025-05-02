Minnesota House passes bill to strengthen DWI laws following deadly September crash at Park Tavern

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota House has passed a bill to strengthen DWI laws.

The bill was made in response to the deadly Park Tavern crash in September 2024.

The driver, Steven Bailey, had five DWI convictions prior to the crash that killed two people: Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey and server Kristina Folkerts.

The legislation passed by the House would require repeat offenders to use the ignition interlock devices that start their car for a longer period of time.

A companion bill is working its way through the Senate, which has a May 19 deadline to pass before the session ends.